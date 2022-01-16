Raymond James Analysts Give Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) a C$11.50 Price Target

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) has been assigned a C$11.50 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. upgraded shares of Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.83.

CVE BLN opened at C$8.92 on Friday. Blackline Safety has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.92.

In related news, insider DAK Capital Inc. purchased 49,300 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$340,165.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,334,164 shares in the company, valued at C$85,104,498.18. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 53,300 shares of company stock valued at $366,796.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

