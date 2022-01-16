Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 17.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 30.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 10.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after buying an additional 23,410 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 19.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

FMS stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.79. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $29.71 and a 52-week high of $42.46.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.