Raymond James & Associates Buys 44,014 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 183.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,014 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 23.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Tortoise Energy Infrastructure news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TYG opened at $29.55 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $31.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

