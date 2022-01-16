Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,676 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 36.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 28,510 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the third quarter worth $1,787,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 24.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 12,565 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BIT opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.57. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $19.21.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm engages in capital allocation in the fixed income securities market through the evaluation of portfolio risk. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, TBA commitments, mortgage dollar roll transactions and reverse repurchase agreements.

