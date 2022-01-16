Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,024,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $775,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $48.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.82. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.29 and a 1 year high of $49.67.

