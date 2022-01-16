Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AtriCure were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 223.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1,070.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Shares of ATRC opened at $65.44 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.81 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,528 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $108,304.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $323,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,864 shares of company stock worth $867,883 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATRC shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.