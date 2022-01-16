Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESLT. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 20.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 13.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

ESLT opened at $178.16 on Friday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $122.85 and a twelve month high of $179.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.77. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The aerospace company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.48. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

