Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 102,740.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $23.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.88, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.62. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average of $25.91.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $67.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IIIV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

In other i3 Verticals news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 53,370 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $996,951.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

