Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 102,740.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.83% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ IIIV opened at $23.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.88, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.62. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average of $25.91.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IIIV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.
In other i3 Verticals news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 53,370 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $996,951.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.
