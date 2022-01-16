Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 431 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,554,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,159 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,341,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,062,000 after acquiring an additional 845,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,951,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,946,000 after acquiring an additional 799,369 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,572,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,166,000 after acquiring an additional 731,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,870,000 after acquiring an additional 717,572 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARE. BTIG Research upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

NYSE ARE opened at $210.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.37 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.94 and a 200-day moving average of $203.38.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The company had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

