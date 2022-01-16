Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $665,000 Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,748 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Switch were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Switch in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Switch by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,814 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Switch by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Switch by 1,901.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 776,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,391,000 after acquiring an additional 737,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Switch by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $6,310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,187,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 920,000 shares of company stock worth $23,648,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $25.76 on Friday. Switch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 151.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 123.53%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWCH. Barclays boosted their target price on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

