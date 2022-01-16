Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $681,000 Stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 53,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAI stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $17.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

