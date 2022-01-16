Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $733,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 31.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,608 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $470,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,599,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 47,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMST opened at $50.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.05. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.93 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

