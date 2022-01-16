Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 666 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 2,502.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JHMH stock opened at $48.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.65. John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $41.40 and a one year high of $52.21.

