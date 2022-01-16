Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ)

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$63.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CNQ. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a C$53.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an overweight rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$63.38.

TSE CNQ opened at C$65.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$76.71 billion and a PE ratio of 13.16. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$28.67 and a one year high of C$65.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$53.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.99.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.91 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.07, for a total value of C$494,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,562,937.47. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.13, for a total transaction of C$2,706,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,175,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$63,648,114.63. In the last three months, insiders sold 330,329 shares of company stock valued at $18,144,966.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

