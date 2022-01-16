Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RBGLY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a 6,500.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,840.00.

Shares of RBGLY opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.39.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

