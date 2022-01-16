Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $407.64 Million

Equities analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will announce $407.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $421.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $396.20 million. Red Rock Resorts posted sales of $343.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $414.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.42 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

RRR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $56,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.45. 987,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,508. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

