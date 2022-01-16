Redcentric (LON:RCN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $131.06

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.06 ($1.78) and traded as low as GBX 121 ($1.64). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 122.42 ($1.66), with a volume of 6,348 shares changing hands.

Separately, restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.38) target price on shares of Redcentric in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 124.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 131.06. The stock has a market cap of £192.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Redcentric’s payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

In other Redcentric news, insider David Senior sold 40,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.68), for a total transaction of £50,169.16 ($68,099.85).

Redcentric Company Profile (LON:RCN)

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

