REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) traded down 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.96. 2,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,558,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.52.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that REE Automotive Ltd will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,988,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

