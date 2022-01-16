Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Republic Services reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.86. 1,235,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $88.62 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.42%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

