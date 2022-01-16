Research Analysts Set Expectations for Stora Enso Oyj’s Q4 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Stora Enso Oyj in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s FY2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion.

SEOAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stora Enso Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.26.

SEOAY opened at $19.27 on Friday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $20.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

