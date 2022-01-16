Research Analysts Set Expectations for Triumph Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $103.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TBK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.61.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $119.89 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $55.31 and a 52-week high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.05.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $1,860,000.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $1,965,187.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,954,249. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,475,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,020,000 after purchasing an additional 86,359 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 5.5% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,890,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,345,000 after purchasing an additional 99,335 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,759,000 after purchasing an additional 372,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,376,000 after purchasing an additional 151,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,045,000 after purchasing an additional 167,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.