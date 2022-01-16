REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.65.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 353.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,033,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,758 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,171,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,149 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,062,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,056,000 after acquiring an additional 906,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,048,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after acquiring an additional 708,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,714,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REV Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.12. 206,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,345. REV Group has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $918.08 million, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. REV Group had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $589.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that REV Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

