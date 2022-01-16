Reviewing NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) & Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NGM Biopharmaceuticals and Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals -157.90% -34.43% -30.02% Marinus Pharmaceuticals -572.12% -86.10% -61.91%

58.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 45.9% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NGM Biopharmaceuticals and Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals $87.37 million 14.13 -$102.49 million ($1.61) -9.91 Marinus Pharmaceuticals $1.72 million 236.65 -$67.47 million ($2.47) -4.48

Marinus Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NGM Biopharmaceuticals. NGM Biopharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marinus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and Marinus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 7 1 3.13 Marinus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 119.30%. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $33.83, suggesting a potential upside of 205.63%. Given Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marinus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4. The company was founded by Jin-Long Chen on December 20, 2007 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid. The company was founded by Geoffrey E. Chaiken, Harry H. Penner Jr., Vincent A. Pieribone and Kenneth R. Shaw on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

