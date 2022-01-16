rhino investment partners Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

rhino investment partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 845.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 651.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

ADS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

NYSE:ADS opened at $72.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.29. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.