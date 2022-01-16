rhino investment partners Inc Boosts Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 172,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,351 shares during the period. Comerica makes up approximately 7.0% of rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings in Comerica were worth $13,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Comerica by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMA opened at $101.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.06. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $101.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.19.

In other news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $64,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

