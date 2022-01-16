rhino investment partners Inc Has $3.73 Million Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

rhino investment partners Inc lowered its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,965 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,943 shares during the quarter. Popular accounts for about 1.9% of rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings in Popular were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Popular by 203.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,273,000 after acquiring an additional 306,388 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Popular by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,953,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Popular by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Popular by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

BPOP stock opened at $98.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.69. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $98.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.74 million. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 15th will be given a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $353,892.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,150,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,719. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

