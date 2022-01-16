rhino investment partners Inc Makes New Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 352,011 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,000. Huntington Bancshares makes up approximately 2.7% of rhino investment partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.8% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 20,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $59,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 366,827 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,614. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.35. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.94.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

