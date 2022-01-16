RHODIUM ENTERPRISES, INC. (RHDM) Announces January 20th IPO

RHODIUM ENTERPRISES, INC. (RHDM) is planning to raise $100 million in an IPO on Thursday, January 20th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 7,700,000 shares at a price of $12.00-$14.00 per share.

In the last year, RHODIUM ENTERPRISES, INC. generated $87.3 million in revenue and $12.5 million in net income. RHODIUM ENTERPRISES, INC. has a market cap of $1.6 billion.

B. Riley Securities, Cowen and Needham & Co. served as the underwriters for the IPO and D.A. Davidson and Northland Capital Markets were co-managers.

RHODIUM ENTERPRISES, INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are an industrial-scale digital asset technology company utilizing our proprietary technologies to mine bitcoin. Our strategy is to create innovative technologies to be the most sustainable and cost-efficient producer of bitcoin in the industry. We believe we can achieve this through our fully integrated infrastructure platform, access to low-cost power and directly owning and operating a majority of the components of our own customized mining sites in Texas. Our fully integrated infrastructure platform includes our flagship liquid-cooling system, efficiency optimization software and end-to-end management software. Our uniquely designed infrastructure affords us the ability to maintain low operating costs and manage energy consumption, which provides significant advantages in driving profitability across a variety of bitcoin market conditions. Nathan Nichols, our CEO, is a co-founder and a director. He is a co-manager of Imperium. Before joining our predecessor in 2020, Mr. Nichols was the Vice President of Business Development at Immersion Systems from 2019 to 2020, where he brokered mining infrastructure deals, built meaningful relationships with the executives of hardware manufacturers, and advised private equity funds involved in bitcoin mining. In 2017, Mr. Nichols founded TaxToken, Inc., a cryptocurrency accounting and tax preparation company. Mr. Nichols operated TaxToken, Inc. until the company was acquired in 2019. Mr. Nichols currently serves on the board of directors of the Texas Blockchain Council and is the Chairman of its Mining Committee. **Note: Revenue and net income are for the period from inception on April 1, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2021. “.

RHODIUM ENTERPRISES, INC. was founded in 2020 and has employees. The company is located at Remote-first company / Address Not Applicable and can be reached via phone at (956) 746-3486 or on the web at http://www.rhdm.com/.

