Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Acquires 2,209 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $88.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.73. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

