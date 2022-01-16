Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Acquires 273 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up about 3.5% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $25,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $1,825,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,151,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 555,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,679,000 after purchasing an additional 35,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $222.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.09 and a 200-day moving average of $197.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $141.60 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $93.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.28.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

