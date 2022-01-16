Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $9.35 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 558,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 15,325 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,373,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,052,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,334,000 after purchasing an additional 540,331 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 53,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 458,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 556,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,594 shares during the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.85.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 140.26%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

