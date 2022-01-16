Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Reduces Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $250.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $271.13 and a 200 day moving average of $278.16.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.63.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

