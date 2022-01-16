Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Sells 2,787 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lessened its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $8,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Sanofi by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Sanofi by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNY. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.23. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The firm has a market cap of $130.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

