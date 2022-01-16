Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Trims Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,953 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 1.9% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after buying an additional 7,623,881 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $921,134,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,059 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 4,297.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,163 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3,039.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $108.55 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.57.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

