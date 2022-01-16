Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 2.1% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.76.

UPS stock opened at $206.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.53. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.