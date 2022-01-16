Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 25th

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th.

Riley Exploration Permian has a payout ratio of 29.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Riley Exploration Permian to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

NYSE:REPX opened at $27.91 on Friday. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 6,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.57 per share, with a total value of $173,502.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 100,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $2,612,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter worth $239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 18th.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

