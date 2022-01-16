Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,967,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,277. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.53. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

