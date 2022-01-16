Riverview Acquisition (NASDAQ:RVACU) Trading 0.2% Higher

Riverview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RVACU) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. 1,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVACU. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Riverview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $945,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Riverview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $807,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Riverview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,737,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Riverview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,433,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Riverview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,472,000.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.