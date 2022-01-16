Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 383.92.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROG shares. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 375 target price on Rogers in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 target price on Rogers in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 435 target price on Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 target price on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 390 target price on Rogers in a research report on Thursday.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.