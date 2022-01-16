Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.71

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.71 and traded as high as C$6.02. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$6.01, with a volume of 115,662 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RSI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$623.16 million and a P/E ratio of 13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

In other Rogers Sugar news, Senior Officer Michael Walton bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.61 per share, with a total value of C$252,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 96,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$539,154.66.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

