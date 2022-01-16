Royal Bank of Canada Trims Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Target Price to C$4.50

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its target price cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. cut shares of Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$10.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodfood Market has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

GDDFF opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03. Goodfood Market has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.