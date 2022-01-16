Royale Finance (ROYA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $42,849.00

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $42,849.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00065165 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00074885 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,320.91 or 0.07709879 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,036.10 or 0.99913355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00070267 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008232 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,339,211 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

