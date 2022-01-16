RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Director Acquires $55,254.00 in Stock

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RPM opened at $91.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.15. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.43 and a 12 month high of $101.48.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RPM shares. Evercore ISI raised RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Vertical Research cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Tobam acquired a new position in RPM International during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the second quarter valued at $152,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

