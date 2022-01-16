Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rush Street Interactive LP is an online casino and sports betting gaming companies principally in the United States. Rush Street Interactive LP, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc., is based in CHICAGO. “

RSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.91.

Shares of RSI opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average of $15.70.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $122.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $334,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 132.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 502,307 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth approximately $470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 88.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 186,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 2,875.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 876,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 19.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rush Street Interactive

