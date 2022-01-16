Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,114,000 after acquiring an additional 225,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,585,000 after purchasing an additional 35,832 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,130,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,670,000 after purchasing an additional 63,104 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Trinseo by 48.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,065,000 after acquiring an additional 323,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Trinseo by 67.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,916,000 after acquiring an additional 327,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.

In other news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $782,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TSE opened at $57.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.42. Trinseo S.A. has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

