Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.28 Million Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,552 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Construction Partners in the third quarter worth $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 211.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Construction Partners in the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 10.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROAD. Bank of America upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average is $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.29 and a beta of 0.97. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.84 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement; site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

