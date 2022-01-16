Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.47 Million Position in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,279 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PCB Bancorp were worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:PCB opened at $24.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $361.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.85. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.15.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 35.89%. Research analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.09 per share, for a total transaction of $227,527.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,819 shares of company stock valued at $552,330. 22.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB).

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.