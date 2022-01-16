Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.81 Million Stock Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 2,054.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,228 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $6,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 9.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE:HMN opened at $39.77 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.31.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

