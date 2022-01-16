Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,480 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -77.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $337,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $261,555.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,439 in the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DBX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

