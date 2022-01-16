Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 22,695 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,695 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $7,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Summit Materials by 301.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 22,534 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at $213,000.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

SUM stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.25. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average is $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $662.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.90 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $195,154.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $168,468.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SUM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.